Partner

Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

Stanford Law School

Bankruptcy

Richard Pachulski is widely regarded as one of the preeminent corporate restructuring attorneys in America. For the past four decades, Pachulski has represented debtors and creditors’ committees in both out-of-court workouts and in-court proceedings. In addition, he has extensive experience in business reorganizations, as well as debtor/ creditor litigation across numerous industries. During the 1980s, he was a well-known Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 trustee. His work over this time span led to inclusion in the American College of Bankruptcy, an honorary association of the nation’s most esteemed bankruptcy and insolvency professionals. Over the past few years, he has had a lead role in the corporate restructuring of several major brands. Several national publications and organizations frequently recognize Pachulski for his work in the restructuring and turnaround field.