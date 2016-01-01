Richard Sweet

Partner & Chair, Corporate Law Group

Richard J. Sweet is a corporate attorney and chair for Greenberg Glusker’s Business & Tax Department. Sweet’s background and experience in the automotive industry, coupled with his decades-long experience expertise in a variety of transactional and regulatory matters, including mergers and acquisitions, contract negotiations and debt and equity financing, enable him to provide his clients with a unique approach to practicing law. He has represented various business entities including private equity firms, investment advisers and middle-market, automotive, service and high-tech companies. He is experienced in advising clients in connection with general corporate and securities matters; drafting and negotiating organizational documents; drafting and negotiating asset purchase, stock purchase and merger agreements, shareholder agreements and executive compensation agreements, and advising clients in connection with regulatory issues.