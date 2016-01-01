Partner

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, PC

University of Pennsylvania

Cybersecurity

In a world where privacy and data security are among the most urgent issues facing government, business and individuals, nobody knows more about how to navigate the fast-changing regulatory landscape than Frankfurt Kurnit Privacy & Data Security chair Tanya Forsheit. A lifelong Southern California native and current supervising partner of Frankfurt Kurnit’s L.A. office, Forsheit is widely considered one of the country’s top privacy and data security lawyers. Forsheit has advised on high-profile matters involving confidential data and other sensitive information for over 20 years. Widely recognized as one of the leading advisors on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Forsheit has advised hundreds of organizations on compliance with the law, and she testified before the California legislature during its consideration of CCPA amendments.