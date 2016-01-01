Partner

Terrence Franklin has developed a reputation as a preeminent trusts and estates attorney in his 30 years of practice, handling the most complex cases involving significant dollar amounts. He is responsible for several published appeals and the landmark Moeller v. Superior Court case, which was brought before the California Supreme Court and established a fiduciary exception to the attorney-client privilege for successor trustees. In the past 24 months, he has successfully represented beneficiaries, trustees, individuals and institutional clients in matters involving substantial assets. For example, he recently defended a non-profit university’s multimillion-dollar gift in a trust contest, including utilizing a novel application of statutory bar against trust contests, and obtaining the swift suspension and removal of an adverse and self-interested trustee. Distribution of nearly $2.5 million to Franklin’s client has been confirmed and will be made this year.