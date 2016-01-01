Partner

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP

University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Labor & Employment

Tracey Kennedy is a trial attorney responsible for employment litigation matters on behalf of employers and management, including jury and bench trials and arbitrations. An experienced trial attorney, she has tried to verdict in state and federal court employment matters such as age, race, sex, national origin, sexual orientation and disability discrimination, as well as harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination claims. Kennedy has also tried to verdict three wage and hour class actions. In addition, she provides preventive counseling to clients concerning personnel and employment matters. Kennedy is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers and a member of American Board of Trial Advocates. She has lectured around the country on personnel practices, employment discrimination, retaliation, harassment and wrongful termination.