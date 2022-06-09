Partner and Co-Lead of Covington’s Digital Health Initiative

Covington & Burling LLP

Harvard Law School

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE

Through nearly two decades of experience in private practice and positions within the FDA and on the Hill, Wade Ackerman has acquired unique insights into the evolving legal and regulatory landscape facing companies marketing FDA-regulated products. Ackerman provides clients with advice around complex regulatory issues that demand coordinated legal, regulatory, and public policy strategies. He also serves as one of the leaders of Covington’s multi-disciplinary Digital Health Initiative, which brings together the firm’s considerable resources across the broad array of legal, regulatory, commercial, and policy issues relating to the development and marketing of innovative digital health technologies.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ackerman co-led a team of Covington lawyers advising the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) in advocating Senate and House committee leadership for a $25 billion testing fund, which was included in federal coronavirus relief legislation and helped ramp up nationwide testing for the U.S. coronavirus response.