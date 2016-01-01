Chair & Partner, Employment Law Group

Greenberg Glusker LLP

UCLA School of Law

Labor & Employment

Wendy E. Lane is chair of the Employment Department at Greenberg Glusker, focused on employment counseling and litigation on behalf of a variety of clients, including media, gaming and entertainment companies, celebrities, real estate and investment companies, fashion and apparel companies, restaurants, manufacturers, retailers and professional service providers (including doctors, lawyers and accountants). She has provided advice and counsel to several well-known companies. In the employment litigation arena, Lane has considerable experience defending employers in cases involving claims of harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and wage and hour claims (including defense of numerous class actions). She also takes immediate and aggressive action to prevent theft of her clients’ intellectual property and trade secrets.