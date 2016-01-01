Will Delgado

Partner

William Delgado is a seasoned litigator and a leader in the class action and IP arenas, representing major big consumer product and retail brands. He has recently been serving as lead counsel representing a major automobile manufacturer in three class actions alleging that the vehicles had defective fuel pumps. Delgado obtained a stay of one suit, and the other two were consolidated. Delgado also secured victory in a suit alleging a motorcycle had a design flaw that led to an accident in Missouri. He filed a demurrer arguing that the dealer agreement contained a choice-of-law provision identifying California law including California’s statute of limitations and that the plaintiffs could not displace California law with Missouri’s law, which had a longer limitations period. The court sustained the demurrer with leave to amend.