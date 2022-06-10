Adam R. Fox

Partner

Squire Patton Boggs

Cornell Law School

LITIGATION

Adam Fox is an experienced trial lawyer, trailblazer and community leader. He has served as the managing partner of Squire Patton Boggs’ Los Angeles office and a member of the firm’s 12-person Global Board, which oversees the strategic direction of the firm’s international practice. Fox leads the firm’s False Advertising Litigation & Protection Practice and Food & Beverage Litigation Practice. As part of the firm’s litigation practice, he regularly handles high-stakes controversies across a wide range of subject matters.

Fox handles high-profile cases representing public officials, celebrities, sports figures and foreign governments, as well as a wide range of business enterprises. He has tried cases in courts all over the U.S., and arbitrated disputes in both Europe and Asia. Although Fox’s industry experience is quite varied, he is well known for leading some of the nation’s most high-profile class action and competitor suits in the food industry.