Alison S. Flowers provides clients with extensive experience in state and federal court litigation, focusing on labor and employment and civil rights matters. Her litigation experience includes wrongful termination and harassment, PERB charges and complaints; DFEH charges and complaints; alleged excessive force/ unlawful search and seizure; and other alleged civil rights violations. Flowers has seen numerous cases through trial and arbitration as handling attorney or second chair of the proceedings and appeals before state and federal appellate courts.

Flowers has extensive experience in conducting and defending depositions. She has prepared and successfully argued pre-trial motions, including demurrers, motions to strike, compel, and for summary judgment. She has also obtained favorable results for clients through mediations and settlement conferences. In addition, Flowers volunteers her services working with special needs children, advocating for the children and their parents; and incarcerated juveniles at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Center.