Brian L. Holman

Brian Holman is a partner in Musick Peeler’s Los Angeles office. He advises and represents educational institutions and other parties in facility and working capital financing transactions and general corporate and operations matters. Holman has advised and represented educational institutions or other parties in transactions involving a total of over $1.6 billion in financing, including New Markets Tax Credit financings, taxable and tax-exempt bond financings, and working capital financing transactions.

Holman has advised charter school clients in corporate restructurings, including the national expansion of a charter school operator, spin-offs of charter school operations from nonprofit corporations, consolidation of affiliated charter school operators into a single entity, and functional acquisition of the owner of a charter school facility by the charter school lessee of the facility. He also represents financial institutions and other parties in bankruptcy proceedings, out-of-court workouts, commercial litigation, and lending transactions.