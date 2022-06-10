Deborah M. Festa

Partner

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

A recognized leader in her field, Deborah Festa is a highly regarded corporate partner in Akin Gump’s Los Angeles office with deep experience at the critical nexus of investment management and private credit. With over two decades of targeted experience, she spearheads the firm’s structured finance & securitization efforts on the west coast and is regularly called upon by leading institutional investment managers and global investment firms in highly complex finance transactions, particularly collateralized loan obligation issuances.

In addition to large institutional clients, Festa also represents start-ups in the “fintech” space who raise debt financing and equity capital and redeploy funds raised to U.S.-based small businesses that need financing. She is also actively involved in pro bono efforts, having recently represented Restore Her Voice in efforts regarding an employment authorization application based on humanitarian parole and affirmative asylum before the Asylum Office, as well as related immigration filings.