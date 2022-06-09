Dennis M.P. Ehling

Partner and Co-Chair, Gaming Group

Blank Rome LLP

Notre Dame Law School

ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS

Blank Rome partner and gaming industry co-chair Dennis Ehling has worked with clients in the gaming and interactive entertainment industries for decades on a wide variety of issues, including regulatory and compliance, intellectual property, licensing, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, drafting new legislation, investments, advertising, operations, privacy, and confidential internal investigations. He has become one of the most sought-after advisors in the country on the intersections of legal online gambling, video gaming and eSports, and the movement of funds necessary to keep those businesses operating smoothly. In fact, from 2010 to 2012, Ehling drafted legislation to authorize new forms of online gambling, which has been passed by both the California and New Jersey legislatures.

Ehling’s client roster includes well-known casino operators, racing, wagering, Internet gaming operators, skill gaming operators, gaming equipment manufacturers, game developers, and other companies that invest in or provide services to the gaming, racing, and video game industries.