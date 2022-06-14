Ramo Law PC

University of San Diego School of Law

Entertainment and Sports

Named to Variety’s 2021 “Women’s Impact Report” and “Dealmakers List,” Elsa Ramo represents over 100 films and 50 television scripted and unscripted series per year, providing comprehensive legal services to producers, financiers, creators and owners of film, television and digital content and projects across a range of budgets and production levels. Having founded the firm in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot to enable up-and-coming filmmakers to bring their stories to life, Ramo now manages a bi-coastal firm of 18 attorneys and represents prolific producers including Imagine Entertainment, Kevin Hart’s production companies Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions, Balboa Productions (Sylvester Stallone’s production company), Scout Productions (“Queer Eye”), Boardwalk Pictures (“Chefs Table”), Skydance, The Jim Henson Company, Yale Productions, and Hello Sunshine.