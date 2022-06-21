Finalist: Cameron Hoyler

(Cameron Hoyler)

General Counsel, Executive VP & Corporate Secretary

PolarityTE, Inc.

University of San Francisco School of Law

Cameron Hoyler is the general counsel, corporate secretary, and executive vice president of PolarityTE, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed biotechnology company developing regenerative medicine products to address significant unmet medical needs in wound care.

Hoyler ‘s work at PolarityTE is highly collaborative and cross-functional. His areas of accountability include litigation, government investigations, insurance and risk management, employment matters, protection of intellectual property, and product liability. He works closely with the company’s regulatory affairs and quality departments, including preparation and review of FDA regulatory submissions, and attendance at meetings with FDA and foreign regulatory bodies. He serves as PolarityTE’s primary legal advisor and manages all legal affairs of the company. As corporate secretary, Hoyler prepares board materials, trains officers and directors on corporate governance, records minutes of meetings, acts as the liaison between the board and senior management, serves as trusted advisor to the directors, and coordinates relationships with the board’s consultants.