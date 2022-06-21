Finalist: Jacqueline Arnold Collins

(Laurel Hungerford)

VP, General Counsel

Sonendo, Inc.

University of Oregon School of Law

Jacqueline Collins has 20 years of executive management in legal, intellectual property and compliance, with experience leading global high-performing teams in both private equity and public companies. Her leadership, expertise, passion and strategic forward-thinking have allowed her to establish strong and collaborative relationships with key stakeholders and become a trusted advisor contributing to the growth and development of the company.

Collins began her in-house career at Ericsson Hewlett-Packard Telecommunications as legal counsel, primarily working on contract negotiations and IP issues involving large scale telecommunications installations globally. She then joined NobelBiocare as General Counsel for North America, later adding Global Head of Intellectual Property to her responsibilities. NobelBiocare was acquired by Danaher, Inc., where Collins worked on a team of attorneys supporting the dental platform companies. She then joined Sonendo, Inc. as VP, General Counsel, in her current role as a strategic business partner to executive management and the board.