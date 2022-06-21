Finalist: Petty Rader

Chief Growth & Legal Officer

Ergobaby

LMU Loyola Law School

Petty Rader is the chief growth and legal officer of The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc. (Ergobaby), where she serves as the strategic advisor for growth and legal to the CEO, responsible for driving expansion of new product categories, international market development, digital transformation, and overseeing all legal and regulatory aspects of the company.

Rader also spearheads corporate responsibility and sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives for the company. Previously, she was the president of Baby Tula, a predominantly DTC business and a subsidiary of Ergobaby. In the last 24 months, her contributions to the field of juvenile products include helping to launch the Ergobaby Everlove program (the industry’s first reCommerce program for pre-loved carriers); measuring the company’s CO2 footprint to set reduction targets; publishing Ergobaby’s inaugural Brand Impact Report; and creating Ergobaby’s Women’s Leadership group.