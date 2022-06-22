Finalist: Phuong Phillips

Chief Legal Officer

Zynga

UCLA School of Law

As the chief legal officer for Zynga, Phuong Phillips oversees all legal affairs and government relations for the company. She has more than 18 years of experience in Silicon Valley, serving as legal counsel for notable technology companies and law firms, including Tesla, SolarCity and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Phuong decided to take the position at Zynga nearly five years ago because of the company’s mission for positive change and the four women board directors (Zynga’s board is 50% women). As a refugee who escaped Vietnam by boat decades ago, the cause aligned with her passion to give opportunities to the underprivileged. At Zynga, Phuong aims to change the perception of women in gaming. Recognizing the underrepresentation of women and people of color in the industry, she has taken measurable steps to close the diversity gap, beginning with the composition of her legal team.