Finalist: Rebecca Marquez

(Devin Berko)

General Counsel

Ring

UCLA School of Law

Rebecca (Becky) Marquez’s depth of experience navigating complex areas of law and crafting impactful solutions sets her apart as a leading in-house attorney. She is a key leader at Ring, the company dedicated to making neighborhoods safer with a smart home security product line and the Neighbors app. Bringing nearly 25 years of legal experience to her current role, Marquez joined the Ring team in 2017 and oversaw the acquisition of Ring by Amazon in 2018. As a trusted leader, she manages an extensive legal team in addition to products and services offered globally. Her diverse responsibilities include strategic initiatives, product development and launches, and privacy matters, among others.

While Ring is well-known for its video doorbells, the company continues to innovate whole-home security. Marquez is intimately involved in launching and exploring new products and services, assessing key considerations for offerings and overseeing any international expansion.