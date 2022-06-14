Larson LLP

The former Federal Public Defender for the Central District of California and a Fellow in the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers, Hilary Potashner is highly regarded by the bench and bar alike. Throughout more than 25 years of practice, Hilary has tried dozens of cases to verdict and has argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. She has developed a deep familiarity and impressive credibility with state, federal, and appellate courts, and her wealth of experience serves the advantage of her clients. Hilary successfully defends individuals facing charges in both state and federal court in a wide range of white collar matters. She also represents public and prominent figures and entities in pre-indictment investigations. In her civil practice, Hilary represents individuals and entities in high-stakes commercial litigation—including intellectual property and contract disputes, civil forfeiture, misrepresentation, negligence, civil theft, and garnishment cases—and appeals.