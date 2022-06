Ellis George Cipollone

O’Brien Annaguey LLP

Yale Law School

Litigation

Ivy A. Wang is a Partner in the Los Angeles office of Ellis George Cipollone O’Brien Annaguey LLP. A former federal prosecutor, Ms. Wang practices white-collar criminal and regulatory defense, and litigates a wide variety of commercial disputes, including trade secrets, unfair business practices, and contract disputes, in state and federal court.