Janice L. Miller, Esq. is the managing partner of Miller Haga Law Group, LLP, a premier law firm based in the Los Angeles area that provides Innovative General Counsel Services® to both privately-held and Fortune 100 companies. Miller is a highly recognized attorney with more than 25 years of legal experience and represents clients in business transactions, real estate leasing, entertainment, intellectual property, licensing, and hospitality. She is also an expert in the business strategy of CoopertitionSM® and the author of a book on the subject titled Coopertition: Cooperation Between Competitors for the Benefit of All. A graduate of Temple University School of Law, Miller has a standout reputation in entertainment, business and real estate law. Prior to entering private practice, she served as NBCUniversal’s Vice President of Business Affairs for Universal Studios Hollywood® and CityWalk®. She is also a sought-after speaker and panelist at conferences in her practice areas.