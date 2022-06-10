Keith Michael Gregory

Partner

Snell & Wilmer

University of San Diego School of Law

LITIGATION

Keith Gregory is a partner and leader at Snell & Wilmer, a full-service business law firm with more than 450 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico, including three offices in California. He serves as chair of the commercial litigation group in Los Angeles, co-chair of the commercial litigation group in California and a member of the firm’s internal Ethics Committee. Gregory practices in the areas of general business matters, corporate, franchise and partnership disputes, as well as intellectual property and commercial litigation.

He is an experienced litigator, with considerable background in litigating government debarment proceedings, intellectual property issues, licensing agreements, trade secret matters and Uniform Commercial Code issues, especially within electronic components, computer hardware and semi-conductor industries. Gregory is a member of SAE International and served on the SAE International AS6081 Committee, which established standards proscribing counterfeit parts avoidance requirements for independent distributors.