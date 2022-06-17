(Spiderbox)

Jenner & Block LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Litigation

Kirsten Spira, co-chair of Jenner & Block’s Professional Responsibility Practice, is a trial lawyer with extensive experience litigating professional liability matters, employment claims, class actions and complex commercial disputes. She has tried jury and bench trials, arbitrated cases to judgment, and successfully argued cases before the California Court of Appeal and the Ninth Circuit. Kirsten represents national and international law firms in a wide variety of complex matters, including malpractice actions, disqualification motions, employment disputes and “aiding and abetting” actions brought against law firms by non-clients. Kirsten is California State Bar-certified as a specialist in legal malpractice. In 2021, she was appointed as Chair of Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Professional Responsibility and Ethics Committee.