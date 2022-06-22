Nominee: Ashley Johnson Good

(JH)

Chief Legal Officer

Acorns Grow Incorporated

Duke University School of Law

Ashley Johnson Good serves as chief legal officer for Acorns Grow Incorporated, the leading saving and investing app, where she has led the company’s legal function since 2020. Most recently, she led Acorns’ legal team in its $300 million Series F transaction, doubling the company’s private market valuation to nearly $2 billion.

Prior to Acorns, Good served as chief growth officer of social commerce start-up Part & Parcel and chief sales officer and chief legal officer at Arbonne, a global health and wellness company she helped grow to over $600 million annual revenue before being acquired by Groupe Rocher in 2018. She started her legal career at Latham & Watkins, LLP, where she focused on securities matters, public company representation, corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions. Good attended Duke University School of Law, Stanford University Graduate School of Education (A.M. in Education) and Stanford University (A.B. in Human Biology).