Nominee: Blythe Holden

General Counsel

Taboola

Harvard Law School

Newly appointed as the general counsel of ad tech company Taboola, Blythe Holden has oversight of all the company’s legal affairs both domestically and abroad. She was promoted to this position following Taboola’s recent acquisition of Connexity, where she served as EVP & chief legal officer for the past 15 years. The 2021 acquisition brings Connexity, one of the largest e-commerce marketing platforms on the open web to Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web.

Holden led back-to-back acquisitions with the purchase of London-based Skimlinks in 2020, the leading monetization solution for commerce-oriented publishers, creating a ripple effect in the online shopping industry, bringing publishers and advertisers closer together at massive scale across e-commerce. She continues to be the key protectorate of the company’s intellectual property and advisor on all legal, policy, compliance, privacy and product initiatives.