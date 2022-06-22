Nominee: David Muckley

General Counsel

Secfi

University of Miami School of Law

David Muckley joined Secfi as general counsel in November 2021. Secfi’s platform empowers shareholders with the education to make informed financial decisions and, critically, provides the financing needed for individuals to build wealth for the future. With over a decade of legal experience for high-growth institutional investment firms and a Fintech broker-dealer, Muckley is responsible for structuring Secfi’s new product offerings, expanding business lines, and developing legal and compliance oversight to ensure regulatory compliance on behalf of Secfi, its clients, and investors.

Muckley considers his biggest success to be learning and integrating his function into Secfi, both in net new and “standard” issues. At Secfi, he has developed a process for what he calls “creeping institutionalization,” meaning slowly adding process and controls to mitigate legal and regulatory risk without losing the start-up spirit or slowing the company down.