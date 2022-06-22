Nominee: Gina Lindell

General Counsel

VCA Animal Hospitals

Southwestern Law School

Gina Lindell has played an instrumental role in helping both VCA Animal Hospitals and Mars Veterinary Health respond to and adapt through the COVID-19 pandemic. Lindell was a key member of a committee tasked with developing protocols and policies in response to the pandemic that kept associates safe while enabling hospitals to care for pets and keep their clients safe as well.

As general counsel for VCA and a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Lindell leads all operational and strategic legal issues, and oversees both the Legal and Risk and Safety departments. She supported VCA as outside legal counsel from 2014 to 2019, then served as associate general counsel for two years prior to being promoted to her current role in 2021. Prior to joining the VCA team, Lindell was a partner with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP’s employment law practice group.