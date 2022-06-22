Nominee: Jonathan Feldman

General Counsel

Therabody

LMU Loyola Law School

Jonathan Feldman is general counsel and secretary of Therabody, the global pioneer in wellness technology. He oversees the company’s legal and compliance functions, which includes global intellectual property protection and enforcement, and medical device and healthcare compliance. In his one year at the company, Feldman has grown a legal and compliance capable of supporting the company’s global footprint.

Feldman ensures Therabody is receiving risk-aligned legal services that support its continued international growth and strategic objectives. Prior to joining, he was co-general counsel and secretary for Magnite, Inc., the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, and was previously a mergers & acquisitions and capital markets attorney at the multi-national law firm of O’Melveny & Myers LLP. He received his J.D. magna cum laude from Loyola Law School and a bachelor’s degree in Music Industry Studies from California State University, Northridge.