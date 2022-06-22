Nominee: Thomas Wehinger

(Gittings Photography)

General Counsel

Regent LP

USC Gould School of Law

Thomas Wehinger serves as general counsel for Regent LP, a private equity firm in Beverly Hills, and is responsible for all legal matters at both the corporate level and within its 14 portfolio companies. He joined Regent LP as the first in-house counsel in June 2016 and was promoted to general counsel in April 2017.

Previously an M&A attorney at top-tier firm Walder Wyss in his native country of Switzerland, Wehinger has leveraged his global legal experience as well as his service in the Swiss military to become a leading attorney in his field and an exemplary role model early in his career. Today, he serves as the lead counsel on all Regent LP’s transactions and responsible for drafting and negotiating a broad variety of corporate contracts to serve the needs of Regent’s portfolio companies in the retail, media, beauty, and e-commerce industries.