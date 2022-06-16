Partner

Aleshire & Wynder LLP

USC Gould School of Law

LABOR & EMPLOYMENT

Pam Lee is a partner with the public law firm Aleshire & Wynder and handles a wide variety of municipal law, land use and planning, affordable housing, and labor and employment matters. She regularly advises her clients regarding the Brown Act, Political Reform Act, Public Records Act, planning and zoning laws, CEQA, and affordable housing laws. She also assists in the negotiation of various development and affordable housing agreements.

Lee also specializes in labor and employment and routinely provides counsel on employee discipline, leave and accommodation issues (under CFRA, FEHA, ADA, FMLA, etc.), wage and hour laws, and employee benefits (CalPERS, ACA, etc.). She also provides management-side representation in labor relations, serving as a labor negotiator for public agencies and advising clients on the relevant laws and practical considerations related to labor negotiations, including impasse, fact-finding obligations, and short-term and long-term impacts of collective bargaining agreements.