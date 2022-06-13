Smiley Wang-Ekvall

California Western School of Law

Bankruptcy

Robert S. Marticello is a founding partner of Smiley Wang‑Ekvall, LLP. He concentrates his practice on business bankruptcy matters and related litigation. Marticello represents virtually all parties in chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and out-of-court restructurings, i.e., debtors, committees, secured and unsecured creditors, equity holders, trustees, asset purchasers, and others. He has represented clients in a broad range of industries, such as real estate, nonprofit, retail, restaurant, and technology, and has represented clients in multiple forums throughout the United States. Marticello is also experienced in representing plaintiffs and defendants in bankruptcy avoidance actions and plaintiffs in nondischargeability actions.