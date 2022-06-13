Stephen Morris

(Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Quantum Law Group, LLP

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Steven Morris consistently achieves case-winning results for clients involved in complex commercial and business litigation, particularly when it comes to real estate matters and partnership disputes, the focus of his practice for nearly 40 years. In partnership disputes, Mr. Morris works to mitigate the impact of litigation on the client as well as the business itself, pursuing and advising on any options for litigation avoidance or pre-trial resolutions. As a licensed and practicing mediator and arbitrator, he has resolved numerous cases without the need for trial. Real estate matters on which Mr. Morris is routinely called to advise include licensing, commercial leasing, closing and financing, business purchases and sales, and corporate services including the formation, operation and governance of corporations, LLCs and partnerships. He also advises clients on contract, employment, and IP law matters.