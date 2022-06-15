(Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Reuben Raucher & Blum

UC Berkeley School of Law

Litigation

Stephen Raucher’s practice emphasizes general business litigation, including real estate and contract disputes. He also has an impressive track record in helping clients resolve insurance coverage issues. Raucher has tried and arbitrated numerous cases to decision, and has extensive experience at the appellate level as well. Raucher has devoted substantial amounts of his time to improving the legal profession and the administration of justice. In 2010-2011, he served as President of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, an organization with over 4,000 members on the Westside of Los Angeles. While in the BHBA Barristers, he spoke to the Young Lawyers Division of the American Bar Association about a nationally recognized program he led which provides senior citizens with legal assistance. Mr. Raucher is also a past member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Board of Trustees.