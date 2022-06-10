Principal

Terri Hilliard, P.C.

LMU Loyola Law School

LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE

Terri E. Hilliard is the principal of Terri Hilliard, P.C. in Westlake Village. Her practice centers on advanced estate and business succession planning, asset protection, special needs trusts, and family protection planning for seniors. She is a private mediator focused on helping families, elders, individuals and businesses resolve disputes through family meetings and, if needed, mediation. She is certified as a Dementia Care Practitioner and is a Veterans Accredited Attorney. Also she is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, assisting families with closely-held businesses navigate the complexities of a future sale or exit while preserving the family legacy.

Hilliard is keen on providing ongoing education for the public, as well as for professionals serving seniors in health care, long-term care, and financial services. Her firm offers unbiased assistance in how to locate quality nursing home and assisted living resources, including strategies for how to pay for long-term care.