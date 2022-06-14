(Spiderbox)

Ellis George Cipollone

O’Brien Annaguey LLP

University of San Diego School of Law

Litigation

Thomas P. O’Brien, a Partner with Ellis George Cipollone O’Brien Annaguey LLP, was formerly a partner at an international law firm for nearly a decade, where he led the firm’s west coast white-collar litigation practice and served as chair of the Los Angeles Litigation Department. Prior to joining private practice, Mr. O’Brien served as the United States Attorney for the Central District of California, having been appointed by President George W. Bush and unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate. Mr. O’Brien represents corporations and individuals at all phases of government investigations and prosecutions, including cases involving federal and state False Claims Act, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”), Health Care Fraud, and other corporate compliance matters, guiding his clients from their first contact with the DOJ, SEC, state or regulatory authorities through trial. He regularly conducts internal investigations for corporations into potential violations of law or other wrongdoing