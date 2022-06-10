Counsel

Hogan Lovells US LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

CYBERSECURITY

Vassi Iliadis began her career in the Los Angeles office of Hogan Lovells. For almost a decade, she has sharpened her skills as a litigator and trusted advisor, focusing on the litigation issues that arise in privacy and cybersecurity incidents. Over the course of her career, Iliadis has defended clients in several high-profile data breach litigation matters, privacy and cybersecurity related regulatory, and internal investigations.

Iliadis is currently serving as lead California counsel in two putative class actions arising out of data breaches for a Fortune 500 insurance company and a global technology company. She previously served as lead California counsel in the Uber data breach in the Central District of California. She also managed a 2020 internal investigation for a global banking institution relating to its response to a data security social engineering incident resulting in the disclosure of personal information.