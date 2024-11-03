Executive Director, United to End Homelessness

Orange County

Becks Heyhoe is the executive director of United to End Homelessness, an initiative launched by Orange County United Way in 2018 to end homelessness through collaboration with business, philanthropic and faith-based leaders. Under her leadership, the WelcomeHomeOC program has successfully engaged over 154 property providers and housed more than 1,000 individuals by offering incentives to landlords. Heyhoe’s leadership includes her role in the biennial Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, which involved assembling and distributing over 3,800 hygiene kits. She is a dedicated volunteer on Orange County’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Board, where she serves as chair of the Veteran’s Committee. Recognized with several honors, including the Woman of Distinction award from Senator Tom Umberg and Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Heyhoe has been named one of Orange County’s 100 Most Influential People.