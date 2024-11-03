Chief Executive Officer

FUGU Corp.

Jeff Greenberg is the founder and CEO of FUGU Corporation, a leading force in digital education through its flagship platform, SkillTrain. This platform supports a range of popular online universities and boasts over 500,000 students, offering millions of hours of immersive education, testing and certification. Beyond his professional achievements, Greenberg is dedicated to philanthropy. He founded and mentored an FRC Lego Robotics team with the Boys and Girls Club and created a pro-bono online Learning Center for Working Wardrobes, a nonprofit aiding individuals in achieving meaningful employment. Greenberg also serves as a mentor and judge for the Stella Zhang New Venture Competition at UCI, guiding aspiring entrepreneurs in developing and funding their startups.

