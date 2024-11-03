Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers

Marc H. Garelick, a partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP, in Irvine, California, is a highly respected family law attorney known for his compassionate and dedicated representation of high-asset and high-income clients throughout the state. In addition to his legal practice, he contributes to various community and professional organizations. He serves on the boards of the Jewish National Fund in Orange County, the Gaucher Community Alliance and the Jewish Federation, among others. Garelick has been recognized with several awards, including a Silver Gavel Award from the American Bar Association and accolades for his contributions to the Jewish Federation of Orange County. He also holds a “Superb” rating on Avvo.

