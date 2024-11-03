Managing Principal

Coreland Companies

Vicky Hammond, managing principal at Coreland Companies, leads one of California’s top commercial real estate service firms, overseeing the leasing and management of over 12 million square feet of retail properties. With over 40 professionals under her leadership, she drives company operations, client services and growth, fostering a collaborative team culture. A dedicated industry leader, Hammond has held numerous volunteer roles with the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). As Southern California marketplace director, she leads ICSC’s largest membership base, organizes regional events and strengthens connections with local universities. She also supports government relations efforts, advocating for ICSC members in meetings with state representatives. Hammond’s leadership ensures Coreland and ICSC positively impact the communities they serve.

