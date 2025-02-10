Newport Beach-based GivBux Inc. to Acquire VitorganAmerica.shop for $39M

Newport Beach-based GivBux Inc., a publicly traded app and charitable giving platform, announced that it signed a letter of intent to acquire VitorganAmerica.shop for $39 million. The acquisition will add VitorganAmerica.shop’s supplements into the GivBux network for expanded distribution across the United States and Latin America. The terms of the acquisition, including the timeline, will be outlined in a forthcoming definitive agreement.

“Adding VitorganAmerica.shop’s exclusive biomolecular products aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, life-enhancing solutions to our growing direct-to-consumer network,” said Tim Singh, president of GivBux, in a statement.

VitorganAmerica.shop’s supplements and ampoules are developed under the guidance of Dr. David Contreras. The products are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities in the United States and South America.