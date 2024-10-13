Chief Talent Officer, Co-Chair: DEI Committee

Nossaman

Amy Freeman is the chief talent officer and co-chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee at Nossaman, with 30 years of experience in talent management and administrative operations. She manages all aspects of talent management at the firm, including employee benefits, recruiting, professional development and DEI initiatives. Freeman’s extensive background includes leading human resources for a statewide law firm and holding executive roles in national and regional nonprofit organizations. She has a master’s degree in educational psychology from Alliant International University and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where she was active in Zeta Tau Alpha. Freeman holds senior HR certifications (SPHR® and SHRM-SCP) and is an active member of the Professionals In Human Resources Association (PIHRA), reflecting her commitment to advancing the HR profession.