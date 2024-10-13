Managing Partner & Co-Founder

Slauson & Co.

Austin Clements exemplifies outstanding leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) through his impactful roles and initiatives. With a career spanning investment management, tech startups and venture capital, his commitment to DEIA shines through his leadership at PledgeLA, where he drives efforts to track and improve diversity in L.A.’s tech sector. Clements’ pivotal role in Grid110 has seen significant success in supporting diverse entrepreneurs, with 90% of the first cohort being Black or Latinx founders and 70% women. As co-founder of Slauson & Co., he advances economic inclusion by providing capital and mentorship to underrepresented founders, exemplified by the successful Friends & Family Accelerator. His commitment to transparency is further demonstrated by Slauson & Co.’s annual Inclusion Report. Beyond his ventures, Clements’ board membership at the Knight Foundation underscores his dedication to fostering equitable communities.

