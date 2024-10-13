Founder & CEO

Civility Partners, Inc.

Catherine Mattice, founder & CEO of Civility Partners, Inc., is renowned for her expertise in cultivating workplaces where everyone feels respected and valued. For 15 years, her work coaching abrasive leaders and transforming toxic cultures has made a significant impact across a wide spectrum of organizations. Through Civility Partners, Mattice has helped companies of all sizes create inclusive environments. She’s known for pioneering training programs such as Recognizing and Minimizing Implicit Bias, Intercultural Communication, From Bystander to Ally and more. These programs go beyond compliance -- they foster genuine understanding and create a safe environment where everyone can thrive. Outside the boardroom, Mattice’s award-winning books and LinkedIn Learning courses provide practical strategies for navigating workplace challenges and promoting civility. Her commitment to DEIA extends beyond organizational boundaries, actively engaging communities in raising awareness. She embodies a blend of expertise and empathy, driving positive change in workplace culture.

