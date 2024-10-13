Senior Director

Shawmut Design and Construction

As senior director at Shawmut Design and Construction, Dan Dumke leads the West region’s preconstruction services, where his influence on the business is substantial. In his leadership role overseeing purchasing and estimating teams, he actively supports Shawmut’s membership with the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) and WBEC-West, which facilitates connections between Shawmut and Underrepresented Business Enterprises (UBEs). Dumke also serves on the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC CA) Orange County Board of Directors and is a member of the AGC’s DEI Steering Committee. Beyond his professional contributions, he has been a cycling coach for the Challenged Athletes Foundation for a decade, helping individuals with physical challenges lead active lives and participate in athletic events. He is also a supporter of Team Rubicon, which provides veteran-led emergency relief and assistance to communities affected by disasters and humanitarian crises.

