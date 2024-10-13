CEO, Co-Founder & President

The Polk Institute Foundation

Gary L. Polk, co-founder of the Polk Institute of Social Entrepreneurship, is a distinguished businessman, CEO, business consultant, university adjunct professor and author. His passion for social entrepreneurship and ethical business practices is the driving force behind the Institute, which he co-founded to offer innovative, tuition-free training for entrepreneurs. Launched on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, January 15, 2021, the Institute reflects Polk’s commitment to the Triple Bottom Line -- People, Planet and Profit -- promoting a model where ethical behavior and profitability are intertwined. Under his leadership, the Institute provides comprehensive, practitioner-driven training through the Pi Academy and Pi Accelerator programs, followed by direct access to capital funding. His vision is to empower Black and Brown, women and veteran entrepreneurs by teaching them how to achieve business success and create lasting legacies. Polk’s dedication to transforming the landscape of social entrepreneurship is evident in the growth of the program and its impact.

