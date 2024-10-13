VP Branch Manager & Latino Community Network Co-Chair

City National Bank

Gloria Carolina Dominguez, VP branch manager & Latino Community Network co-chair at City National Bank, originally from Colombia, moved to the U.S. at age eight, navigating life in a new country with limited English and no support network. Her journey from a high school banking course to a branch manager with over 25 years in the industry reflects her resilience and dedication. After volunteering at the Gardena YMCA, where she once relied on affordable childcare as a single parent, Dominguez became the board chair, giving back to an organization that was crucial to her own success. As a branch manager, she passionately supports small business owners with educational seminars on lending, capital access and financial literacy, partnering with organizations like the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Her commitment extends to teaching financial literacy to underserved communities, believing in its essential role in personal and professional growth.

