Jennifer Pi’ilani Requiro

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: <> on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Vice President, Diversity,

Equity and Inclusion

AEG

Jennifer “Jae” Pi’ilani Requiro, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at AEG, has significantly advanced the company’s DEI efforts through several impactful initiatives. She launched the “Consciously Inclusive Leadership” program to develop leaders who foster inclusion and mitigate unconscious bias and she expanded AEG’s employee network groups from four to eight, creating safe spaces for meaningful connections. Under Requiro’s leadership, AEG has seen increased representation of BIPOC and women, advanced diversity within its supplier base and engaged in community-focused philanthropy, including the Fiestón en la Plaza event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. She also spearheaded the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Safe Spaces certification, making AEG’s venues LGBTQ-friendly. Her dedication extends beyond AEG through her role on the national board of the Asian Pacific Islander American Health Forum and her previous work as director of global diversity and inclusion at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

