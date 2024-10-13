Co-Founder

Choir

Sonya Brooke Dreizler, co-founder of Choir, has blended her extensive experience in financial services with a deep commitment to advancing gender and racial equity. After achieving success in traditional financial roles, including serving as CEO of a broker dealer and RIA, she shifted to an independent consulting role in 2016. This transition allowed her to integrate her financial acumen with her passion for social justice. From 2016 to 2021, Dreizler made significant contributions through her public advocacy. She authored the “Do Better” series, a viral 10-part series exposing real stories of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination in the financial services industry. Additionally, she publicly criticized Ken Fisher’s offensive remarks at the Tiburon Summit, bringing attention to inappropriate behavior in the industry. In 2022, Dreizler co-founded Choir, a pioneering diversity-tech platform aimed at increasing the representation of women, non-binary and people of color in media and conferences.

